Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blancos wedding, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], September 27 (ANI): The wedding preparations for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appear to be taking shape, and things are just getting bigger.

The celebrity couple is reportedly set to get married over the weekend in California, months after Blanco popped the question. As fans eagerly await seeing their beloved singer in a pretty bridal gown, Selena's best friend, pop icon Taylor Swift, has already arrived in California.

According to TMZ, Swift reached the Santa Barbara airport on Friday afternoon; however, she remained completely undercover with heavy security. Even though the singer has arrived for the weekend celebrations, she is likely to stay at a private rental home instead of a hotel due to security reasons.

"She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public. Her security team feels it's better than a hotel," a source told Page Six.

When Selena announced her engagement, Taylor Swift was among the most excited ones. "Yes, I will be the flower girl," she commented on the post.

It is yet to be known if Swift's NFL star fiance, Travis Kelce, will arrive for the wedding.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are believed to be getting married in an intimate two-celebration in Montecito, California. The wedding is expected to draw a star-studded guest list, including the singer-actor's co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Some of Blanco's heavyweight music collaborators are also expected.

Selena celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, with friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, among others.

In an Instagram post, she shared several pictures of herself in "Bride" theme outfits, with one of them showing her in a veil with the embroidery of "bride to be." The singer was also pictured relaxing on a luxury yacht, surrounded by friends, as they posed for pictures and shared fun moments.

While Selena celebrated with her squad in Mexico, Blanco also joined his bachelor party in Las Vegas, sharing glimpses from the bash on Instagram.