Taylor Swift attends Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday party days after engagement to Travis Kelce

Days after her engagement to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was spotted at Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash. On Friday, August 29, the Blank Space singer was seen sitting with the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several other friends as they celebrated Brittany's special day. In photos circulating on social media, Swift, 35, was seen in a black tank top at a restaurant.

A People report stated that Brittany Mahomes started her birthday celebrations with a private jet trip, sharing photos of the same on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first public appearance post engagement Brittany Mahomes' birthday celebrations come just days after she and her husband were seen at the Cincinnati-Nebraska college football match on August 28. The game was also attended by Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, marking the couple’s first public appearance since their engagement on August 26.

The official account of Cincinnati Bearcats dropped a video of Swift entering Arrowhead Stadium in a sleeveless vest and pleated micro miniskirt. Mahomes accompanied the Grammy winner in a tank top and blue pants.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, was seen wearing a red and white polo shirt paired with a unique Bearcats cap, People reported. The 35-year-old's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his brother Jason Kelce were also at the game. Cameras caught Swift sipping a drink with her engagement ring visible.

Also read: Conjoined twins and former TLC stars Abby and Brittany Hensel seen again with baby car seat in new outing

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement The couple, who have been together since 2023, surprised fans worldwide with a joint engagement post. The dreamy proposal photos show Kelce kneeling in a lush garden filled with flowers.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read.

Brittany Mahomes had dropped a reaction post on Instagram Stories. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” she wrote.

Taylor Swift's new album Swift will also be launching her new album later this year. Titled The Life of a Showgirl, the album will be out on October 3. Swift announced the details on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast.

FAQs When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged? The couple announced their engagement on August 26.

Was Taylor Swift present at Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday? Yes, the singer was spotted at the celebrations.