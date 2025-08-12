Taylor Swift begins 12:12 countdown, announces new album The Life Of A Showgirl; here's where to pre order

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift is trending all over the internet. But why? She sent her fans into a frenzy ever since she launched a countdown on her official website.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift announces new album The Life Of A Showgirl On Tuesday IST, Taylor Swift officially launched her next album, titled The Life Of A Showgirl.

The album is available for pre-pre order on her website.

Taylor Swift begins countdown on website Her website, https://www.taylorswift.com, began a countdown on Monday evening, as per US time, which is scheduled to end at 12:12 am. There will be a major reveal which comes amid reports of her launching a new alleged venture.

A few months ago, Taylor finally wrapped up her iconic Eras Tour.

It began when a post on Taylor Nation, the marketing team of Taylor Swift, updated, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…."

Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's big reveal Reacting to the news, fans begun a wild guessing game on the internet.

Advertisement

Responding to a post about Taylor's countdown on website, a fan commented, “Either she’s dropping a new album or announcing her run for President.”

“She's coming,” added another.

One more posted, “My body doesn't know the difference between being chased by a bear and being minute apart from Taylor announcing a new album.”

Someone also wrote, “If Taylor announces a new album tonight I'm jumping out of my chair and doing a backflip.”

“The life of a showgirl? New Taylor album. Finally. No more clowning. TS12 is coming,” yet another fan guessed it right.

Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce's podcast Taylor's update comes after Taylor Swift's boyfriend, star player Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce teased a special guest on his podcast for the upcoming episode on Wednesday.

Advertisement

His post was even liked by Republic Records, Swift's record label, further pushing fans to believe that the couple would feature together on the show, potentially revealing unknown details about their relationship. Later, the New Heights shared that the guest is none other than Taylor Swift.