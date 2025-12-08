Taylor Swift brings Selena Gomez to Arrowhead as the duo cheer on Travis Kelce in first joint Chiefs game

Taylor Swift turned Arrowhead Stadium into one of the weekend’s biggest celebrity moments, and this time she didn’t arrive solo. As reported by People, Swift showed up with her longtime friend Selena Gomez as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Houston Texans on 7 December — marking the first time the two have attended a Chiefs game together. Their appearance instantly sent social media into a frenzy.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez cheer for Travis Several fans at the stadium spotted the pair in the stands and quickly posted photos online, showing Swift and Gomez chatting, cheering and enjoying the matchup.

The images spread across X and Instagram within minutes, with users calling it an “iconic link-up” and celebrating the rare public outing of the two friends. The excitement around their joint appearance added another layer of buzz to the already attention-grabbing Chiefs game, turning the moment into a full-blown pop-culture event.

A familiar face in the Chiefs suite As People noted, this marks Swift’s fifth Chiefs appearance since she and Kelce announced their engagement in August. She’s been a steady presence through the season - 12 October, 19 October, and 28 October, where she watched the game from a suite with Brittany Mahomes, and then again on 23 November when the Chiefs edged out the Indianapolis Colts 23–20 at home.

The rhythm is familiar by now: the cameras scan the field, then the boxes, then land on Swift, reacting to whatever Kelce just pulled off. Sunday followed that same script, only this time her oldest friend was right there with her.

Gomez kept a low profile beside her, but fans online had a field day over the pairing - two of pop’s most famous women treating a Chiefs game like a casual Sunday hang.

The engagement that kicked off the NFL crossover era Swift and Kelce shared their engagement news on 26 August in a joint Instagram post that went nuclear within minutes.

Kelce proposed in what looked like a floral fantasyland, and the caption - “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” - only made the internet lose its mind faster. As People noted, the proposal came two years into their relationship, which began after Kelce admitted he had tried (and failed) to hand Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her Eras Tour stops. Since then, Swift has become part of the Chiefs’ extended fanbase.

