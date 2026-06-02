Taylor Swift confirms original Toy Story 5 song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ ahead of film’s release

Taylor Swift has ended weeks of online speculation by confirming her involvement in Disney and Pixar’s forthcoming animated sequel Toy Story 5, announcing that she has written and recorded an original song titled I Knew It, I Knew You.
The single is scheduled for release on 5 June, while the film is due to arrive in cinemas on 19 June.
The announcement follows a sustained wave of fan theories that emerged after mysterious billboards bearing the initials “TS” appeared in several cities, alongside imagery strongly associated with the Toy Story franchise.
She shared the news with the caption, “It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠 You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19th (sic).”
Speculation intensified further when visitors to Swift’s website noticed a countdown timer displayed against a cloud-themed backdrop resembling the wallpaper from Andy’s bedroom in the original 1995 film.
For Swift, the release marks her first major new music since her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl. Reports indicate that the track was created specifically for the film and will feature on the official soundtrack released alongside the movie. Disney has also confirmed that the song was written and produced by Swift with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.
Toy Story 5 reunites audiences with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the beloved toy characters as they confront the growing influence of technology in children’s lives. The sequel is expected to feature returning favourites alongside several new characters and voice cast additions.
Toy Story 5 arrives in theatres on 19 June, 2026.