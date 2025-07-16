Taylor Swift’s father undergoes quintuple bypass after routine check-up flags concerns

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, 73, is currently recuperating after undergoing major heart surgery over a month ago. According to a TMZ report, Scott had a quintuple bypass surgery.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's father undergoes heart surgery at 73 However, he did not suffer a heart attack or any other related problem.

Reportedly, the Cruel Summer singer's father had the surgery after a routine checkup. It is his doctor who noticed some issues during one of his routine checkups.

As a result, the surgery was scheduled to remove some blockages from his arteries, reportedly.

“His surgery was a complex one ... quintuple bypass is a procedure used to treat patients who have blockages in the major arteries that feed the heart -- blood vessels are taken from another part of the body and transplanted to affected heart vessels to reroute blood flow and bypass the blockages,” read the report as the singer's rep confirmed the development.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Taylor Swift was at the hospital during her father's surgery. She stayed by his side throughout his recovery process as well.

Not just Taylor, her brother Austin and her mother Andrea were also with Scott during his health scare.

Taylor Swift's father's health update The report also shared Scott's health update, confirming that he is doing better than ever. In fact, the report quoted that Scott is feeling "fantastic" as he continues to recover even now.

The surgery Taylor Swift's father underwent is reportedly the kind of coronary artery bypass procedure, which, as per Mayo Clinic, "creates a new path for blood to go around a blocked or partially blocked artery in the heart."

Taylor Swift's parents Taylor shares a close bond with her parents.

Advertisement

Both of her parents were spotted attending her concerts during her hit Eras Tour. They also attended the Kansas City Chiefs football games after she began dating the team's Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, both of Taylor Swift's parents have had health issues in the past.