Taylor Swift gets Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to sign her Toy Story VHS at Toy Story 5 premiere

Taylor Swift added a touch of nostalgia to the premiere of Toy Story 5 on Tuesday when she arrived with a VHS copy of the original 1995 Toy Story and asked the film's legendary voice actors, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, to autograph it.

Taylor Swift attends Toy Stoy 5 premiere, gets her Toy Story VHS signed by Tom Hanks, Tim Allen According to photographs obtained by Page Six, the singer-songwriter approached Hanks, 69, and Allen, 72, while holding the vintage tape. The pair, who have voiced Woody and Buzz Lightyear respectively throughout the franchise's three-decade history, signed the VHS, with Allen reportedly adding Buzz's famous catchphrase, “To infinity and beyond.”

View full Image View full Image Taylor Swift turned heads at the premiere of Toy Story 5 by bringing along a cherished piece of childhood memorabilia and securing signatures from two of the franchise's most iconic stars.

The interaction quickly became one of the standout moments from the film's star-studded premiere, highlighting Swift's long-standing affection for the beloved Pixar series.

Also Read | Taylor Swift unveils new song for Toy Story 5

Speaking to USA Today, Hanks reflected on the unusual autograph request and joked about the collectible item. The Oscar-winning actor said he told Swift she “should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well.”

The moment carried particular significance for Swift, who was five years old when the original Toy Story debuted in cinemas in 1995. Now 36, the global music superstar has become part of the franchise herself through her contribution to the soundtrack of Toy Story 5.

Swift wrote and produced the film's new country single, “I Knew It, I Knew You”, alongside longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. The song was released on 5 June and has already achieved significant commercial success.

In an Instagram post announcing the track, Swift described the experience of writing music for the franchise as deeply personal.

Writing the song “felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she said.

The singer also revealed that the track was inspired by Jessie, the cowgirl character introduced in Toy Story 2.

Also Read | What Taylor Swift teaches about money and how you can replicate it

“Creating something for [‘Toy Story’ character] Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond,” she added alongside a video of herself dressed as a cowgirl.

Swift further reflected on the emotional connection many fans have with the franchise, writing: “We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods.”

The song's popularity has mirrored the excitement surrounding the film. Shortly after its release, Apple Music announced that “I Knew It, I Knew You” had become the platform's “biggest country single of 2026.”