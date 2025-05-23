Taylor Swift is done with Blake Lively and her drama: ‘Isn’t worth all the stress’

Taylor Swift has reportedly cut ties with her decade-old friend, Blake Lively, and the drama she brings, especially now that the pop star was dragged into the legal frenzy between Blake and her 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni.

According to Daily Mail, citing an insider, Taylor has realised that her friendship with Blake isn't “worth all the stress” and can now see the “red flags”.

The insider said that if Taylor had one wish, right now, it would be that she had never met Blake.

“Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them. When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realises it wasn’t worth all the stress Blake put her through,” they said.

“She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her.”

‘Taylor is relieved’ The Daily Mail report alleged that Taylor Swift is “relieved the relationship is over”.

“She put up with Blake’s antics for too long because she’s a loyal friend. It took the ‘It Ends With Us’ drama to finally get her to pull the trigger on it,” the insider said, adding that the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor “always wanted to be the leader of the pack.”

Taylor Swift had to step in and “tone Blake down.”

The break is ‘permanent’ According to Daily Mail's source, the singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are done with the acting couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Kelce recently unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram and is said to be following Taylor’s lead in cutting ties.

“Taylor and Travis are disgusted with Blake and Ryan and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni,” the insider claimed.

“They’re vowing their break from the acting couple is permanent.”

The legal drama After Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, the actor-director counter-sued Blake and subpoenaed Taylor Swift.

The singer's representatives, however, shut down claims of any of her involvement with ‘It Ends With Us’ or Lively and Baldoni’s on-set drama.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” her publicist said in a statement.