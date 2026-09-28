Taylor Swift makes history at 2026 VMAs: Here’s how she surpassed Beyoncé’s record

Taylor Swift has made MTV Video Music Awards history, surpassing Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history after collecting three honours at the 2026 VMAs in Los Angeles on 27 September.
Swift entered the ceremony with 30 career VMA wins, level with Beyoncé. By the end of the night, her tally had risen to 33, giving her the record outright.
The three honours came in different areas of her work, recognising both her music and her growing role behind the camera.
Swift won the night’s top competitive award for 'The Fate of Ophelia', the lead single from her album The Life of a Showgirl. The video was directed by Swift and emerged as the winner over nominees including Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, GENER8ION, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter.
Swift dedicated the award to the late Dolly Parton, paying tribute to the country music icon during her acceptance speech. Reuters reported that Swift described Parton as the “ultimate showgirl” and spoke about the influence she had on her.
Swift also won Best Direction for 'Opalite'. The category recognised her work as director of the music video, adding another competitive directing honour to a career that has increasingly included creative control over her visual projects.
The official MTV VMA winners list confirms Swift as the winner for 'Opalite'.
The third honour was the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, a newly created award recognising artists whose work behind the camera has expanded music-video storytelling.
MTV had announced before the ceremony that Swift would become the first recipient of the award. The honour acknowledges her body of directorial work, which includes videos such as 'The Man', 'cardigan', 'willow', 'Anti-Hero', 'Bejeweled', 'Fortnight' and 'All Too Well: The Short Film'.
With those three honours, Swift moved from 30 VMA wins to 33. Beyoncé, who had previously shared the record with Swift at 30, is now behind her on the all-time tally.
The achievement also reflects how Swift’s presence at the VMAs has expanded beyond her work as a recording artist. Her directing has become a significant part of her visual identity, and the new Artist Director award formally recognises that side of her career.
The official 2026 winners list records Swift’s three wins, while Reuters confirmed that the result made her the most-awarded artist in VMA history.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.