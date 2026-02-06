Taylor Swift ‘Opalite' music video release date, time and where to watch in India

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is rolling out her next music video in a way that has fans—and streaming platforms—buzzing. The singer is set to drop the video for Opalite, the latest single from her album The Life of a Showgirl, but with a twist that breaks from her usual YouTube-first release pattern.

The Opalite music video will premiere on Friday, 6 February, at 6.30pm IST, but only on subscription-based platforms Spotify (Premium) and Apple Music. Fans hoping to watch it for free will have to wait a little longer—the video will land on YouTube on Sunday, 8 February, which also happens to be Super Bowl Sunday in the US.



Swift’s marketing team, Taylor Nation, confirmed the staggered release on her official website, sharing a countdown that quickly made its way across fan pages on social media. The timing has fuelled speculation, especially since Opalite is widely believed to be inspired by Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, though the singer has not commented on the song’s theme.

For Indian listeners, the release is significant not just because of Swift’s massive following here, but also because it highlights how global pop releases are increasingly shaped by streaming economics. Several users pointed out that such platform-exclusive premieres could become more common, especially for artists with Swift’s scale.

