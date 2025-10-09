Taylor Swift recalls Travis Kelces hilarious confusion over Hugh Grants wife

Washington DC [US], October 9 (ANI): Taylor Swift has an interesting revelation for her fiance, Travis Kelce. She shared that he thought Hollywood star Hugh Grant's wife was 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig, according to People.

Grant is married to Swedish producer Anna Eberstein. The two wed during a private ceremony at the Chelsea Register Office in London in 2018, after dating for several years.

In June 2024, Grant attended the second Eras Tour date in London, where he met Kelce in the VIP tent.

Swift revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs player met Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein; however, he thought her to be the director of the 2017 coming-of-age comedy drama film 'Lady Bird', although it was actually directed by Greta. He then congratulated Eberstein on his favourite Gerwig film, 'Barbie'.

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Kelce shared why he got confused and told Swift that Gerwig and Grant were dancing really closely all night and "had all these inside jokes," which led him to believe they might be making a movie together, as per the outlet.

"They kind of seem like they're like soulmates," Swift recalled Kelce telling her, as reported by People.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, in her recent interview on 'The Graham Norton Show,' said that she and her fiance, Travis Kelce, are planning a "huge" wedding so that they don't miss anyone in the guest list, E! News reported.

"Oh, you'll know," Taylor shared, "I was going to invite you to it."Graham said, "If you're inviting me, it's very big," to which Taylor responded, "It's huge."

She shared some details about her wedding, mentioning that she will be doing it after wrapping up the promotion of her new album. Swift noted that the guest list is not going to be small, E! News reported.

"I'm so excited about it," Taylor added, "I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble." As Taylor explained, having fewer guests often means you "have to evaluate or assess your relationship" with someone to see if they should be there, E! News reported.

She shared, "I'm not gonna do that."It's gonna be fun," she said, adding, "I shouldn't have said any of that."

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, E! News reported.

The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

After Grant attended Swift's second Eras tour show in London in June 2024, he shared his gratitude for the ace singer on X.

"Dear @taylorswift13. You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team," he said at the time, before giving a shoutout to Kelce calling him an "excellent if gigantic boyfriend," according to People.