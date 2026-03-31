Taylor Swift releases new ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ music video featuring archival film clips of the icon

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has released a new music video for her track ‘Elizabeth Taylor’, offering a visual tribute to the legendary screen icon Elizabeth Taylor.
The video was released on Tuesday, 31 March, and is currently available exclusively on premium tiers of Apple Music and Spotify.
Unlike Swift's recent high-concept productions, including her visually elaborate ‘Opalite’ music video, the new release adopts a more restrained and archival approach.
Swift does not appear in the music video herself. Instead, it presents a curated montage of scenes from Taylor's film career, interwoven with newsreel footage capturing moments from her life beyond the screen.
The video includes clips from several of Taylor's most celebrated works, such as ‘Cleopatra’, ‘Father of the Bride’, ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’, ‘A Place in the Sun’, ‘Giant’, ‘Suddenly’, ‘Last Summer’, 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?', ‘Julia Misbehaves’, and ‘Boom!’.
Together, these selections trace the arc of Taylor's career, from her early roles to her later, more complex performances.
The song ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ features on Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl, released in October. At the time, Swift had addressed questions about writing songs inspired by real-life individuals. She explained that permission is sought when dealing wth real-life figures, particularly mentioning “and if it’s Elizabeth Taylor, we go to their family and her estate and let them know and they were lovely about it.”
Taylor, who died in 2011 at the age of 73, remains one of the most recognisable figures in Hollywood history. Known for her striking screen presence and off-screen persona, she won multiple awards and accolades and became a defining star of classical cinema. Her performances in films like ‘Cleopatra’ and 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' are often cited as landmarks in film history.
Swift's decision to centre the video entirely on archival footage signals a deliberate shift in tone, placing the focus firmly on Taylor's legacy rather than on contemporary interpretation. The use of original film clips and real-life footage underscores the song's intent as a tribute, rather than a reimagining.
The exclusive release on subscription-based platforms reflects an ongoing trend in the music industry, where major artists leverage streaming partnerships to drive premium engagement. It also marks another strategic rollout from Swift, who has frequently experimented with distribution models in recent years.