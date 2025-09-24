Taylor Swift’s life, fame and scrutiny take center stage in new two-part 2025 documentary

Taylor Swift fans have a new reason to tune in this September. Channel 4 is set to air a two-part documentary series titled Taylor, offering an intimate look into the life and career of the 35-year-old pop superstar. The series will air at 9:15 PM on Tuesday, September 30. According to Yardbarker, the documentary examines the intense public scrutiny Swift faces as a global icon

Early life and rise to fame The series is a deep, cinematic, and emotional look at Swift, from childhood to global superstardom. Episode one is about her early life, career start, and the infamous Kanye West MTV Video Music Awards interruption that started one of pop culture’s most talked about feuds. Includes rare archival footage and interviews with former bandmates, managers, and superfans.

Career comebacks and milestones Episode two explores Swift’s return to music in 2017 with her album Reputation, marking her “villain era”. It also highlights her record-breaking Eras Tour and engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, showing a more personal side of the superstar.

TimeOut reports that her first manager, Rick Barker, played a complicated role, sometimes benefiting from controversy and later taking the side of music investor Scooter Braun during a public dispute over Swift’s masters. The series also reveals how early influences, such as Stevie Nicks and LeAnn Rimes, helped shape Swift’s music and approach to fans.

Behind the scenes and personal stories Fans will also get a glimpse into the vault of unreleased songs, as well as memories from early superfans who helped shape Swift’s journey. The documentary highlights her mother, Andrea Swift, who guided Taylor’s career and helped craft her image as a serious singer-songwriter rather than a pop celebrity.

Directed by Guy King, known for documentaries on historical events, Taylor promises to show not just the highs and successes, but also the heartbreaks, challenges, and scrutiny the pop star has faced over her 20-year career.

When to watch Taylor airs on Channel 4 at 9:15 PM on Tuesday, September 30, giving fans a rare and intimate look at one of the world’s most beloved and scrutinized pop stars.

