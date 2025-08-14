Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl: Fans wonder if it addresses her ‘ruined friendship’ with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift’s 12th music album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3. Inspired by the excitement of her Eras Tour, it has a glamorous, cinematic showgirl style.

The title track features American singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, who toured with Swift. Producers Max Martin and Shellback, known for past hits with her, are involved in the album.

Four special editions will include unique artwork, photo cards and charm bracelets for fans and collectors.

Fans immediately expressed their excitement about the TAYBRINA collaboration.

“SABRINA X TAYLOR COLLAB MY LIFE IS COMPLETE!!!” wrote one of them.

“My god!!! I can wait to listen!” wrote another.

Another fan pointed out that the album would be released on Mean Girls Day.

Dig at Blake Lively? Meanwhile, one fan commented, “I think we all know who track 6 might be about.”

The sixth track of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album is “Ruin the Friendship”. Fans are intrigued because of recent updates on the singer’s friendship with Blake Lively. Swift has known the actress since 2014

PEOPLE reported in May that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship was under strain amid Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Swift was served a subpoena by Baldoni’s legal team, prompting her to step back from the situation.

Close sources told the publication that their friendship had “halted”, though not over. Swift apparently became upset after being mentioned in a text Lively sent, referring to her as one of her “dragons”.

Swift, who is the godmother to Lively’s daughters, preferred to stay away from the legal drama. The subpoena, served on May 8, “fractured” the fragile calm between them, according to the insider.

The Life of a Showgirl: Complete track list Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album's tracklist features 12 songs.

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. ⁠Elizabeth Taylor

3. ⁠Opalite

4. ⁠Father Figure

5. ⁠Oldest Daughter

6. ⁠Ruin the Friendship

7. ⁠Actually Romantic

8. ⁠Wish List

9. ⁠Wood

10. ⁠Cancelled!

11. ⁠Honey