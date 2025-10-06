Taylor Swift's Showgirl film dominates US box office with $33 million; Dwayne Johnson's new drama lags behind

This weekend, it was Taylor Swift versus Dwayne Johnson at the box office - and Swift came out on top. Her film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, pulled in $33 million in North America, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore. The AMC Theatres release was announced just two weeks ago and barely had any traditional promotion. At 89 minutes, the film is a companion to Swift’s 12th studio album, combining music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and clean lyric visuals into one package.

It played in all 540 AMC theaters across the US over the weekend, and was also shown in Mexico, Canada, and Europe.

“For Taylor Swift to harness the power of the movie theater to build her brand, create excitement among her fans, and create a communal experience outside of her touring, outside of her live performances, is really a stroke of genius,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.

According to The Detroit News, it is another milestone in Swift’s streak of box office dominance, coming nearly two years after her The Eras Tour concert film opened to $96 million. Fans clearly remain devoted, turning her latest project into a major theatrical event despite minimal promotion.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt see slower returns Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s A24 drama, The Smashing Machine, starring Emily Blunt, opened in third place with $6 million, a modest start compared with Swift’s blockbuster. Johnson trailed behind Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, which earned $11.1 million over the weekend and has now grossed $107 million globally, informs The Detroit News.

Fans and theaters react The release showed the continuing power of celebrity fanbases and strategic film tie-ins. AMC theater owners welcomed the surprise weekend traffic, while Swift fans tweeted clips, praised the visuals, and shared the communal experience online.

