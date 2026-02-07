Taylor Swift shares surprise message for Olympic athletes

Washington DC [US], February 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared a surprise video message wishing Team USA athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, according to E! News.

The video message, shared on February 6 by the NBC Olympics social media account, featured the 36-year-old artist addressing Olympic athletes and thanking them for their dedication and sacrifices.

"Hi, it's Taylor," Swift said in the clip. "I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics. I just wanted to say thank you."

She continued, "Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything to that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something, it's just really inspiring, and I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you've brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this," as quoted by E! News.

Swift, who appeared in the video wearing a sweatshirt from Polo Ralph Lauren's official Team USA collection for the Games, concluded her message by wishing athletes success and safety.

"I just hope that you a wonderful Olympic Games," she said. "Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life. Bye!"

Swift's message coincided with the release of the music video for her latest single, "Opalite", from her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl. The video features appearances by Domhnall Gleeson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton.

Explaining how the idea came together, Swift shared a message on social media on February 6. "I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with," she wrote. "All people whose work I've admired from afar. When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He's Irish! He was joking!"

"Except," she added, "that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an idea," as per E! News.

Swift elaborated further, saying, "I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults, and it isn't mandatory."