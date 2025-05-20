Taylor Swift sparks Reputation (TV) buzz with surprise drop in The Handmaid’s Tale

Fans of Taylor Swift are buzzing once again as signs point to the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). On Monday night, Swift surprised viewers when a re-recorded version of Look What You Made Me Do featured in a new episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, reigniting speculation about her next big announcement.

Is Taylor Swift releasing her version of Reputation finally? Swifties have been waiting eagerly for this moment since November 2022, when Reputation became eligible for re-recording. It currently marks the longest gap between re-releases in Taylor Swift’s ongoing project to reclaim her earlier discography. Her most recent re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), was released in October 2023. Along with her debut album Taylor Swift, Reputation remains one of the final two albums left to be re-released under her previous Big Machine Records contract.

In a 2023 interview with Time, Swift described the album's unreleased tracks as “fire.” Reflecting on the original release, she said, “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

Hints from the merch store and awards speculation Some fans believe Swift might officially unveil Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the American Music Awards on 26 May. Eagle-eyed supporters noticed a change on her official merchandise site, where the homepage categories now read Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale — spelling out AMAs.

About Reputation Originally released in November 2017, Reputation was Swift’s sixth studio album. It included chart-topping hits such as Look What You Made Me Do, …Ready For It?, End Game, Gorgeous, and Delicate, among others.

