Taylor Swift to appear on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's ‘New Heights’: When and where to watch the anticipated podcast

The “New Heights” podcast confirmed singer Taylor Swift's presence as the guest by sharing a teaser clip, which shows The “Love Story” hitmaker sitting next to her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ podcast: When to watch? You can watch Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce's podcast at 7 pm (ET) on August 13, Wednesday.

Where to watch the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's podcast? The “New Heights” podcast can be seen on Wondery app and YouTube. According to Athlon Sports, fans can listen to Swift’s episode as it comes in numerous audio streaming platforms.

“We’re about to do a [expletive] podcast," she tells Travis who is in blue hoodie. “It’s such a nice color on you,” she added, and he gave a smile. Kelce responded, ”Yeah, it’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. That’s why we match so well."

What is ‘New Heights’ podcast about? According to the podcast's description on YouTube channel, “Football’s funniest family duo — Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs — team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds. The two brothers and Super Bowl champions drop weekly insights about the weekly slate of games and share their INSIDE perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. They also endlessly rag on each other as brothers do, chat the latest in pop culture and welcome some very popular and well-known friends to chat with them."

Taylor Swift is a globally renowned American singer-songwriter known for her storytelling, genre versatility, and reinvention. Starting in country music, she transitioned into pop, indie, and alternative styles with hit albums like 1989, Red, and Folklore.