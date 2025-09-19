Confirmed! Taylor Swift to host cinema release party for The Life of a Showgirl with new music video premiere - Details

Taylor Swift has announced a special cinema event to celebrate the release of her latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. The event, titled ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’, will take place from October 3 to 5 in cinemas worldwide.

Fans attending will see the exclusive premiere of the music video for her new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’. The screenings will also feature never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, along with detailed explanations from Swift on the creative process behind the album. Brand new lyric videos will also be shown.

In a recent Instagram post, Taylor wrote, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl (sic).”

In her announcement, Swift described the event as a “dazzling soirée” and encouraged fans to dress up for the occasion, even suggesting Eras Tour outfits or her trademark orange cardigan. She added, “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged (sic).”

Taylor Swift's previous theatrical release - ‘The Eras Tour’ The 2023 release of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set multiple records on both the big screen and streaming platforms.

On its first day of ticket sales, it broke AMC Theatres’ all-time record and went on to achieve the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for a concert film. It later became one of the top-earning concert films in history, second only to Michael Jackson’s 2009 documentary ‘This Is It’.

The film also made a major impact on Disney+, where it became the most-watched music film in the platform’s history. Within its first three days online, it drew 4.6 million views, according to Deadline.