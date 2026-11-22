Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Michael B Jordan and several other international stars have featured on the 2026 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards winners list. Their names have attracted attention because the awards are named after Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema.

The list, announced by the organisers on 20 November, includes personalities from Hollywood, Indian cinema, television, music and digital entertainment. Swift has been named International Artist of the Year, while filmmaker James Cameron has received the honour for Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema.

Michael B Jordan has been recognised as Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners. British actor Jessie Buckley received the corresponding Best Actress honour for Hamnet. Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson was named Best Director in an International Feature Film.

The inclusion of these names has raised questions about why international artists are being recognised at an Indian awards event. The answer lies in the nature of the awards and an important distinction that is often missed.

These are not the government's Dadasaheb Phalke Awards The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, commonly known as DPIFF, are organised by a private organisation. They are separate from the Dadasaheb Phalke Award presented by the Government of India as part of the National Film Awards.

The difference is important. The government-backed Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour in cinema. It was instituted in 1969 to recognise a person's outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The first recipient was actor Devika Rani.

The government award is a lifetime honour and has been given to some of India's most respected film personalities. Recent recipients include Mithun Chakraborty for 2022, Mohanlal for 2023 and Anant Nag for 2024.

The DPIFF, on the other hand, is a separate awards platform that recognises work across several areas of entertainment. Its categories cover Indian and international films, music, television, web series and digital entertainment.

This wider range helps explain why names such as Swift and Cameron appear alongside Indian actors and filmmakers. Their awards are part of the festival's international categories and should not be confused with the government's national cinema honour.

Taylor Swift, James Cameron and other international winners Swift's recognition comes in the International Artist of the Year category. The singer has built a global following through albums, songwriting and major concert tours. She has also won several Grammy Awards, including four Album of the Year trophies.

Cameron, known for films such as Titanic and the Avatar franchise, has been recognised for his contribution to global cinema. His latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, also appears on the winners list as Best International Feature Film.

The other international winners include Jordan for his performance in Sinners, Buckley for Hamnet and Anderson for One Battle After Another.

Indian cinema also has a strong presence on the list. Dhurandhar was named Best Film, with Ranveer Singh winning Best Actor for his performance. Aneet Padda received Best Actress for Saiyaara, which also won Song of the Year.

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Kamal Haasan was recognised for his contribution to the film industry, while music composer Ilaiyaraaja received an honour for his work in music. Samay Raina was named Comedian of the Year, and Aryan Khan won Best Director for a Web Series for The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.