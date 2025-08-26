Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are officially engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple shared adorable pictures on Instagram, where Taylor also flaunted the massive ring.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published26 Aug 2025, 10:54 PM IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged(Instagram)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged!

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged, marking a major milestone in their high-profile romance. 

Sweethearts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce all set to tie the knot

The couple, who have been publicly linked since mid-2023, reportedly got engaged in a private, intimate setting surrounded by close family and friends. 

Known for their strong bond and mutual support—both on the field and off—the engagement has delighted fans worldwide. 

The news was announced by Taylor and Travis via a collaborated post on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [sic].”

Fans react to the news

Taylor's fan, better known as Swifties, are on cloud nine. They immediately took to social media such as X, Instagram, and Threads and congratulated the two. 

One person wrote, “I AM SO HAPPY FOR MY CLOSE AND PERSONAL FRIEND TAYLOR SWIFT [sic],” while another person commented, “how do i explain to my nervous system that i’m not being held at gunpoint and it’s just taylor swift announced her engagement? [sic].”

Internet reactions on Travis-Taylor engagement.
Internet's reactions on Taylor-Travis engagement.
Internet's reaction on Taylor-Travis engagement.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, made what fans called their "red carpet debut" at Kelce's event. He founded the annual three-day summer training camp in 2021, alongside George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen, as reported by People.

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentTaylor Swift, Travis Kelce are officially engaged
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.