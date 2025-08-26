Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are officially engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged!

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged, marking a major milestone in their high-profile romance.

Sweethearts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce all set to tie the knot The couple, who have been publicly linked since mid-2023, reportedly got engaged in a private, intimate setting surrounded by close family and friends.

Known for their strong bond and mutual support—both on the field and off—the engagement has delighted fans worldwide.

The news was announced by Taylor and Travis via a collaborated post on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [sic].”

Fans react to the news Taylor's fan, better known as Swifties, are on cloud nine. They immediately took to social media such as X, Instagram, and Threads and congratulated the two.

One person wrote, “I AM SO HAPPY FOR MY CLOSE AND PERSONAL FRIEND TAYLOR SWIFT [sic],” while another person commented, “how do i explain to my nervous system that i’m not being held at gunpoint and it’s just taylor swift announced her engagement? [sic].”

Internet reactions on Travis-Taylor engagement.

