Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are officially engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged!
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged, marking a major milestone in their high-profile romance.
The couple, who have been publicly linked since mid-2023, reportedly got engaged in a private, intimate setting surrounded by close family and friends.
Known for their strong bond and mutual support—both on the field and off—the engagement has delighted fans worldwide.
The news was announced by Taylor and Travis via a collaborated post on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [sic].”
Taylor's fan, better known as Swifties, are on cloud nine. They immediately took to social media such as X, Instagram, and Threads and congratulated the two.
One person wrote, “I AM SO HAPPY FOR MY CLOSE AND PERSONAL FRIEND TAYLOR SWIFT [sic],” while another person commented, “how do i explain to my nervous system that i’m not being held at gunpoint and it’s just taylor swift announced her engagement? [sic].”
The couple, who began dating in 2023, made what fans called their "red carpet debut" at Kelce's event. He founded the annual three-day summer training camp in 2021, alongside George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen, as reported by People.