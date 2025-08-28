THIS celeb breaks record with most reposts ever on Insta, zero comments yet 32 million likes; find out what she wrote

Social media thrives on likes and comments. While everyday faces may go viral, it’s the celebrities who truly command the digital stage. Meta just witnessed history being created when a single post shattered records, garnering over a million reposts in just six hours and an astonishing 32 million likes, yet not a single comment. The big question remains: which celebrity is behind this frenzy, and what exactly did she write to set the internet on fire?

Celeb breaks record with most reposts ever in 6 hour It is none other than the global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Swift recently broke the internet by announcing her engagement to beau Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift celeb breaks record with engagement post She simply dropped dreamy photos from her engagement as Kelce popped the question. In a joint post, she wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Going by a report of News18, Meta confirmed that Taylor Swift’s post surpassed 1 million reposts in just six hours, setting a record on the platform. As of 28 August, 11 am IST, the post has raked in 32 million likes, making it one of the most trending posts in the history of Instagram.

Congratulations are still pouring in for the couple on the internet.

However, the post has received zero comments because the Love Story singer has disabled comments on her account.

When, where and more details into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement Meanwhile, reports claim that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement took place almost two weeks before the viral announcement on the gram.

It reportedly took place at a private garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

For the special day, Swift was dressed in a striped silk dress from the house of Ralph Lauren. She now flaunts a massive rock, which is said to be a custom diamond.

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, confirmed the details of their engagement.

He told News 5: “Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week… he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine…’ They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great," he shared.

Swift and Kelce have been dating for 2 years now.