Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy courtside date night at Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference finals clash

Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce were among the most closely watched spectators at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Saturday night, attending game three of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.
The couple, both 36, were photographed seated courtside during the play-off fixture, where they appeared relaxed and engaged throughout the evening. Swift and Kelce could be seen chatting and smiling as they cheered on the Cavaliers, with Kelce openly supporting the team from his home region.
Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has long spoken publicly about his support for Cleveland sports teams, and his appearance at the game came as no surprise to local fans. He wore jeans, a white T-shirt layered beneath a short-sleeved denim shirt, white trainers and a backwards Cavaliers cap in a visible nod to the home side.
Swift opted for a casual but polished look, wearing a black tank top with silver trim beneath a black jacket featuring a blue design on the back. She paired the outfit with loose-fitting blue jeans, heels and a small black handbag, while wearing her blonde hair down.
The appearance marked another public outing for the pair since announcing their engagement in August 2025. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, have largely kept details of their personal life and wedding plans away from public scrutiny despite intense media attention surrounding their relationship.
Reports in recent months have suggested the pair are keen to maintain privacy around their future wedding arrangements. A source told PEOPLE in September that the pop star and the tight end “want to keep it more private” when they tie the knot. “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”
Saturday’s appearance nevertheless drew significant attention online and inside the arena, with fans reacting to the celebrity pairing during one of the NBA’s biggest fixtures of the season.
The couple have increasingly balanced selective public appearances with efforts to keep major personal developments out of the spotlight since becoming engaged last year.
Their attendance at the Eastern Conference finals came amid continued public interest in both Swift’s post-tour schedule and Kelce’s NFL off-season activities ahead of the next campaign.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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