Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy courtside date night at Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference finals clash

Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce were among the most closely watched spectators at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Saturday night, attending game three of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.
The couple, both 36, were photographed seated courtside during the play-off fixture, where they appeared relaxed and engaged throughout the evening. Swift and Kelce could be seen chatting and smiling as they cheered on the Cavaliers, with Kelce openly supporting the team from his home region.
Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has long spoken publicly about his support for Cleveland sports teams, and his appearance at the game came as no surprise to local fans. He wore jeans, a white T-shirt layered beneath a short-sleeved denim shirt, white trainers and a backwards Cavaliers cap in a visible nod to the home side.
Swift opted for a casual but polished look, wearing a black tank top with silver trim beneath a black jacket featuring a blue design on the back. She paired the outfit with loose-fitting blue jeans, heels and a small black handbag, while wearing her blonde hair down.
The appearance marked another public outing for the pair since announcing their engagement in August 2025. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, have largely kept details of their personal life and wedding plans away from public scrutiny despite intense media attention surrounding their relationship.
Reports in recent months have suggested the pair are keen to maintain privacy around their future wedding arrangements. A source told PEOPLE in September that the pop star and the tight end “want to keep it more private” when they tie the knot. “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”
Saturday’s appearance nevertheless drew significant attention online and inside the arena, with fans reacting to the celebrity pairing during one of the NBA’s biggest fixtures of the season.
The couple have increasingly balanced selective public appearances with efforts to keep major personal developments out of the spotlight since becoming engaged last year.
Their attendance at the Eastern Conference finals came amid continued public interest in both Swift’s post-tour schedule and Kelce’s NFL off-season activities ahead of the next campaign.