Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoys date night ahead of upcoming NFL season

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted spending quality time together in New York.

The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player, who never miss an opportunity to spend time with each other, were seen holding hands as they stepped out for a date night in New York City ahead of the upcoming NFL (National Football League) season, reported People.

For this special outing, Swift wore a pink and white houndstooth Balmain dress, which features gold metal chain straps and six gold buttons down the front. She accessorised her look with a tan purse and tan shoes, as per the outlet.

On the other hand, Kelce opted for an oversized short-sleeve white shirt and blank pants, which he paired with black shoes and a pair of stylish shades.

Swift and Kelce's date night in New York City took place after the couple were spotted leaving a Manhattan restaurant on June 20, reported People.

Swift and Kelce also enjoyed spending time together in Nashville and were seen having dinner with Swift's childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, and her husband, Charles Berard. The singer also gave a surprise performance at Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends concert at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Taylor and Travis stepped out for dinner dates in Florida and later left for the NHL Stanley Cup final on June 12.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, made what fans called their "red carpet debut" at Kelce's event. He founded the annual three-day summer training camp in 2021, alongside George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen, as reported by People.

It was not the first time the pair had graced a sports game. Not only did they enjoy a PDA-filled outing to the US Open in New York City last summer, where they were joined by fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, but Taylor also became something of a staple at Travis' home games in Kansas City, supporting him whenever she was free.

After the summer, a source informed that Swift is "really looking forward" to supporting Kelce during the upcoming NFL season.

"Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she's not juggling a packed tour schedule," the insider said.