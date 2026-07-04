Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce gift guests diamond-encrusted keepsakes at lavish rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly gifted guests attending their rehearsal dinner with elaborate diamond-adorned keepsakes, offering a glimpse into the scale and exclusivity of the couple's wedding celebrations.
According to an exclusive report by Page Six, guests attending the rehearsal dinner on Thursday evening were seen leaving the event carrying black velvet presentation boxes bearing the couple's initials.
The gifts, described by sources familiar with the event, reportedly contained a large champagne flute embellished with diamonds.
The keepsakes were said to have been carefully curated to reflect the couple's personal history and the aesthetic of the wider wedding celebrations. According to the report, the velvet boxes featured a decorative presentation inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement photographs, which have become a defining visual element of the couple's relationship narrative.
Page Six reported that according to their sources, the boxes were presented with an image of what appeared to be the garden from the couple’s famed engagement photos printed on frayed fabric placed on top. The fabric was wrapped around a commemorative card and fastened with an elegant silver wax seal.
The rehearsal dinner itself reportedly drew an extensive guest list comprising family members, close friends and several high-profile figures from the entertainment and sporting worlds, reflecting the broad cultural influence of both Swift and Kelce.
The decision to provide guests with bespoke jewellery-inspired keepsakes serve not only as commemorative mementoes but also as carefully considered extensions of a couple's personal brand and aesthetic identity.
For Swift, whose career has been characterised by meticulous storytelling and attention to symbolic detail, the reported gifts appear consistent with the narrative-driven approach that has defined much of her public image.
Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the reported rehearsal dinner gifts.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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