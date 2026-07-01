Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce: Rehearsal dinner on Thursday, wedding on Friday at Madison Square Garden? What we know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to have one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year. Going by reports, the couple might walk down the aisle this Friday in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner plans? According to a report by CBS News, the couple will host a rehearsal dinner on Thursday evening ahead of their wedding celebration the next day. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is said to take place on Friday, which will stretch till the early hours of Saturday morning at Madison Square Garden, as per law enforcement sources who are linked to the security planning for the events.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden: Report Reportedly, the high-security rehearsal dinner will see about 100 people at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden, sources told CBS News. The second and much larger main event is said to accommodate around 1,000 people, going till 4 am.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their lips sealed regarding their wedding.

Also Read | Is Taylor Swift getting married on July 4? New report has fans talking

What we know so far Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates and speculating about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding. Previously, reports claimed that Swift had rented the iconic concert venue, popularly referred to as "the Garden."

According to CBS News, Swift's team applied for a street activity permit for July 2- 4. A senior law enforcement source said the event organisers would need to arrange private security, as the New York Police Department is expected to remain busy due to the Fourth of July weekend.

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However, the NYPD is yet to comment on these speculations.

Meanwhile, huge trucks were reported to be parked outside the alleged venue recently. Staff were reportedly seen unloading stage equipment, such as lights and other gear. Some of them also had labels which read "Garden Party" or “GP.”

The Garden consists of both the arena space and a smaller theatre, which is traditionally used for concerts and meetings. Although not a traditional wedding venue, Taylor Swift might become the first musician to marry there. Truly one-of-a-kind wedding venues.

Previously, late Sly Stone got married there in June 1974 to Kathy Silva. It took place during the concert by his band, Sly and the Family Stone. However, it was an unplanned occasion, unlike Swift and Kelce.

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Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed or denied speculations around their alleged wedding venue.

Earlier New York Times also reported that city permits and other clues regarding the wedding. If true, a Manhattan wedding will take place late in this week.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement The couple announced their engagement last year in August. They posted dreamy pictures from the time when Kelce popped the question to Swift. The post read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

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If the alleged wedding plans turn out to be true, it could be a huge weekend in New York, clashing with the July 4 celebrations culminating in a huge fireworks show and World Cup action, which is scheduled for July 5.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.