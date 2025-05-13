Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted in Philadelphia; netizens say ‘They went to see the baby’, spark pregnancy rumours

In their first public outing in almost two months after the end of Kelce’s NFL season and Swift’s Eras Tour, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared relaxed and joyous during their evening out in Philadelphia on May 11. Netizens couldn't stay calm and commented about them, stating Travis got a new haircut, whereas some hoped they had a fun time.

Both had skipped making their huge Met Gala debut last week. The couple reportedly enjoyed the family-filled holiday with the Chiefs tight-end’s mother, Donna Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at Talula’s Garden restaurant in Washington Square.

Now, it has sparked pregnancy rumors among fans, which has led to the excitement stating about their evolving relationship.

Netizens react One of the users said, “They went to see the baby 🥰” Another said, “I hope they had a fun time!” “oh thank god he’s got a new haircut”, said the third. One social media user remarked, “so what’s up with the frat boy haircut”. “She looks so good”, "Travis looks so good with longer hair lol" were other remarks made.

Others added, “The first sighting of her in months being on Mother’s Day is iconic”, “Happy mothers day mother 😩”.

No involvement of Taylor in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's film On Saturday, Taylor Swift's team denied any involvement in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's film It Ends With Us, following the issuance of a subpoena to the singer in an ongoing legal case. Her representatives dismissed the claim as "tabloid clickbait," clarifying that Swift's only connection to the project was the licensing of one of her songs.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film,” Entertainment Weekly quoted the representatives as saying in an interview on May 10, adding that the 'Lover' singer never even got to watch the film because she was engaged in her tours at that time.

Who is Taylor Swift? Taylor, 35, is known for her songs like ‘Love Story’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Lover’, ‘Love Story’, ‘Style’, ‘All too well’, ‘Karma’, ‘Anti Hero’ among others. She is one of the world's best-selling artists and the first to have a billion-dollar net worth mainly from music.