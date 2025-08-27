Taylor Swift was getting a little ‘antsy’: Travis Kelce’s father reveals shocking details about the engagement

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. While fans await more details about the special occasion, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, has shared a stunning detail.

In an interview with News 5’s John Kosich, Ed revealed the proposal had actually taken place nearly two weeks earlier. Travis originally wanted to delay it to create a grander event. However, both Ed and Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, advised him that the gesture itself would be special no matter the setting.

“I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," Ed Kelce told the publication.

Eventually, Travis proposed in a beautiful garden at Lee’s Summit, Missouri, just before they headed out for dinner.

"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great," Ed said.

Ed Kelce was at a Philadelphia Eagles public practice, attended by nearly 60,000 people, when he received the FaceTime call from Travis and Taylor. Seeing them together on screen, he immediately knew the news.

"They were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine'. They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added.

Ed revealed he had known about Travis’s proposal plan months earlier. He even expected it might happen during last year’s NFL season.

"They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields," Ed said.

The father of the NFL star said he had never seen his son so happy. Recently, Ed and his wife joined the couple for dinner in Kansas City, where the 35-year-old singer cooked. He described the evening as “wonderful”.

“We had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat," Ed said.

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? Fans are now eager to know when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married. While they confirmed their engagement, the star couple has not announced a wedding date.