Taylor Swift's wedding look decoded: Dior Couture bride, Eras Tour nod and more, here's what we know so far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marked probably the biggest wedding of 2026. The star-studded wedding took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday. Amid this, several pictures claiming to be Swift's wedding day have surfaced online.

Taylor Swift's wedding pictures out? However, the authenticity of these viral pictures couldn't be verified by Live Mint.

For now, no official pictures of the highly private wedding have been shared by the couple or their teams.

What did Taylor Swift wear As per Swift’s rep, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding outfits were designed by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections.

The wedding outfits mark Anderson’s first couture wedding dress for a renowned celebrity couple.

As per People.com, Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery.

Taylor Swift's bridal wear linked to Eras Tour She and Kelce both opted for custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

The Christian Louboutin shoes are a special detail for Taylor Swift fans. According to the luxury brand's official website, Swift wore several custom-designed Louboutin shoes during the European leg of The Eras Tour. The fashion house created a range of exclusive styles in different colours, heel heights, and designs to match each segments of The Eras concerts. These included crystal-covered Eleonora Botta boots for the Lover set, Cate boots for Fearless, custom lace-up ankle boots for Folklore and Evermore, and the CL Moc Lug loafers for the Red segment.

Fans react As fans continue to await her bridal look, many shared pictures of the New York City skyline, calling it an ode to the pop singer. Reportedly, a storm passed through the city just before sunset, creating a rainbow. The illuminated skyline on Friday evening prompted fans to connect the moment to lyrics from Swift's songs, including "You were dancing through the lightning strikes, sleepless in the onyx night, but now the sky is opalite" and "After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July," among others.

Empire State Building in blue Besides this, reports suggest that Manhattan’s popular skyscraper, the Empire State Building, was lit blue. On its website, it said the blue glow-up was “in celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.”

For the unversed, the colour blue is a shout-out to the Old English rhyme which believes that “Something Olde, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, A Sixpence in your Shoe,” can protect a bride on their wedding day.

Reportedly, actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They decided to ditch bridesmaids and groomsmen, opting out of conventional wedding practices, and chose to keep the focus on close family members, as per PEOPLE magazine.

Swift’s brother Austin served as her man of honour, while Jason Kelce was Travis’ best man.