Taylor Swift's wedding look decoded: Dior Couture bride, Eras Tour nod and more, here's what we know so far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marked probably the biggest wedding of 2026. The star-studded wedding took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday. Amid this, several pictures claiming to be Swift's wedding day have surfaced online.

Taylor Swift's wedding pictures out? However, the authenticity of these viral pictures couldn't be verified by Live Mint.

Advertisement

For now, no official pictures of the highly private wedding have been shared by the couple or their teams.

What did Taylor Swift wear As per Swift’s rep, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding outfits were designed by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections.

The wedding outfits mark Anderson’s first couture wedding dress for a renowned celebrity couple.

As per People.com, Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery.

Taylor Swift's bridal wear linked to Eras Tour She and Kelce both opted for custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

The Christian Louboutin shoes are a special detail for Taylor Swift fans. According to the luxury brand's official website, Swift wore several custom-designed Louboutin shoes during the European leg of The Eras Tour. The fashion house created a range of exclusive styles in different colours, heel heights, and designs to match each segments of The Eras concerts. These included crystal-covered Eleonora Botta boots for the Lover set, Cate boots for Fearless, custom lace-up ankle boots for Folklore and Evermore, and the CL Moc Lug loafers for the Red segment.

Advertisement

Fans react As fans continue to await her bridal look, many shared pictures of the New York City skyline, calling it an ode to the pop singer. Reportedly, a storm passed through the city just before sunset, creating a rainbow. The illuminated skyline on Friday evening prompted fans to connect the moment to lyrics from Swift's songs, including "You were dancing through the lightning strikes, sleepless in the onyx night, but now the sky is opalite" and "After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July," among others.

Advertisement

Empire State Building in blue Besides this, reports suggest that Manhattan’s popular skyscraper, the Empire State Building, was lit blue. On its website, it said the blue glow-up was “in celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the colour blue is a shout-out to the Old English rhyme which believes that “Something Olde, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, A Sixpence in your Shoe,” can protect a bride on their wedding day.

Reportedly, actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They decided to ditch bridesmaids and groomsmen, opting out of conventional wedding practices, and chose to keep the focus on close family members, as per PEOPLE magazine.

Swift’s brother Austin served as her man of honour, while Jason Kelce was Travis’ best man.

After the couple exchanged vows in the ceremony amid tight security, the iconic Madison Square Garden itself marked the occasion with a special announcement. It displayed a special "JusT&T Married" message on its giant screens immediately after the ceremony was over.

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.