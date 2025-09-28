Taylor Swift won’t stay with other guests at Selena Gomez’s wedding; Travis Kelce may skip entirely: Report

Taylor Swift will be among the high-profile guests at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding in Montecito, California, this weekend, but according to Page Six, the pop star will not be staying with the other attendees. Instead, the outlet reports that Swift has arranged to lodge in a private rental close to the venue.

The move, the outlet suggested, is mainly for safety and privacy reasons, given Swift’s global fame and need for heightened security.

The ceremony, described as an intimate two-day affair, is expected to bring together close friends and family from both Gomez and Blanco’s circles.

However, Page Six has also noted that Swift’s fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, is unlikely to attend. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, which makes his presence at the wedding doubtful.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez's friendship Swift’s bond with Gomez goes back years. When Gomez announced her engagement in December 2024 by sharing a photograph of her engagement ring with the caption, “Forever begins now (sic),” Swift was among the first to celebrate. She even left a playful comment promising: “Yes, I will be the flower girl (sic).”

For her part, Gomez later congratulated Swift on her engagement to Kelce, posting: “When bestie gets engaged (sic),” followed by a heart-face emoji.

Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift left adorable comments under Selena's engagement post.

While Page Six has highlighted Swift’s accommodation plans and Kelce’s uncertain attendance, other celebrity names are also expected to feature on the guest list.

More about Selena-Benny's wedding Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are likely to attend, along with some of Blanco’s music collaborators. Reports suggest Meryl Streep, who appeared alongside Gomez in the series, will not be present.

Gomez marked her bachelorette party earlier this summer with a yacht celebration in Cabo San Lucas, joined by close friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez. At the same time, Blanco reportedly enjoyed a luxury stay at the $25,000-a-night Chairman Villa at Resorts World Las Vegas.

With speculation mounting around guest details, the wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.