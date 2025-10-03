Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ draws on Travis Kelce as saviour when Ophelia's fate was set: ‘Might’ve drowned’

Pop singer Taylor Swift's latest album “The Life of a Showgirl” was released today, October 3. Marking the twelfth studio album by the 35-year-old "Love Story" singer, it brings the heroine Ophelia sidelined by Shakespeare at the centre stage in the pop-infused, foot-tapping track.

The opening track of the album is titled "The Fate of Ophelia" and its lyrics state, “And if you’d never come for me / I might’ve drowned in the melancholy / I swore my loyalty to me, myself and I / Right before you lit my sky,” USA Today reported.

"You Belong with Me" singer in the New Heights podcast aired on August 13, revealed that she drew inspiration from Shakespeare's classic Hamlet for her new album.

"He may not have read Hamlet, but I explained it to him,” the 14 -time Grammy Awards winner said while referring to fiancé Travis Kelce during the two-hour podcast. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce joked, “Don't tell my middle school English teacher,” while his brother Jason Kelce quipped, "SparkNotes."

Featuring 12 songs, the album made a limited theatrical release in over 100 countries. From opening song to title track of ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ all are listed here:

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELLED! Honey The Life of a Showgirl ‘Eldest Daughter’ lyrics contrasts the criticism and backlash she received online with that of the warmth the National Football League (NFL) star brought in her life. The lyrics state, “When your first crush crushes something kind / When I said I didn’t believe in marriage / That was a lie / Every eldest daughter / Was the first lamb to the slaughter / So we all dressed up as wolves and we looked fire,” ELLE reported.

Giving a hidden meaning and pointing to Travis, the song continues, “Ferris wheel, kisses, and lilacs / And things I said were dumb / ’Cause I never thought I’d find that beautiful, beautiful life that / Shimmers the innocent light back / Like when we were young / Every youngest child felt / They were raised up in the wild / But now you’re home.

Spotify crashes after ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ release After the most awaited ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ release on the music streaming platform Spotify on Thursday, October 2, evening, scores of fans rushed to the platform to stream the music sensation's latest album. Many users reported that Spotify crashed when they tried to access it on iOS and Android smartphones.