Teach You A Lesson review: Kim Mu-yeol's gripping school drama packs action, heart and hard truths

School violence, abusive power structures and vigilante justice have become familiar territory for Korean dramas, but Teach You A Lesson finds a way to make those themes feel fresh. While the series delivers the confrontations and high-stakes investigations expected from a story about a government-backed task force, its real strength lies elsewhere — in the relationships between the people fighting to protect students and reform a broken system.

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Based on the Naver webtoon Get Schooled, Netflix's ten-episode drama imagines a South Korea grappling with escalating campus violence and diminishing respect for teachers.

In response, the government establishes the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), an organisation granted extraordinary authority to intervene in schools and tackle both student misconduct and institutional corruption. Leading the charge is Na Hwa-jin, an inspector whose intimidating methods are matched only by his commitment to justice.

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One of the drama's most interesting decisions is its refusal to follow the usual formula. Stories of this kind often position government officials, politicians or law enforcement as obstacles standing in the protagonists' way. Teach You A Lesson does the opposite. The ERPB exists because of Education Minister Choi Gang-seok, who not only supports the organisation but personally created it.

That decision gives the series an emotional foundation rarely seen in similar dramas. Gang-seok is not simply Hwa-jin's superior; he is also his father-in-law. The tragedy involving Choi Ga-yoon, Gang-seok's daughter and Hwa-jin's fiancée, becomes the catalyst for the ERPB's creation and the emotional thread that binds the two men together.

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The drama reveals early on how deeply Ga-yoon's fate continues to affect them. Gang-seok encourages Hwa-jin to move forward with his life, but Hwa-jin remains devoted to her memory. The lingering grief shared by both men shapes many of the series' most powerful scenes. Their relationship is simultaneously warm, painful and deeply affecting, providing the emotional heart of the entire show.

The ERPB itself gradually evolves from a professional organisation into something resembling a family.

Im Han-rim's recruitment story is particularly compelling. Once a victim of severe school bullying, she was rescued by Hwa-jin during her youth. Inspired by his actions, she eventually follows a similar path, serving in the military before joining the Bureau. Their relationship develops into a convincing older brother-younger sister dynamic that becomes one of the series' most endearing aspects.

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Equally enjoyable is the bond between Gang-seok and Bong Geun-dae. There is a natural father-and-son quality to their interactions, with Gang-seok treating Geun-dae less like an employee and more like a cherished youngest child. These lighter moments provide welcome relief from the drama's darker themes.

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The romantic subplot involving Geun-dae and Han-rim also works remarkably well. What begins as a source of comedy, appearing largely one-sided for much of the series, gradually develops into something more meaningful. The eventual payoff in the finale feels earned rather than forced.

Much of the show's success rests on its cast, and every central performer delivers.

Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon form an exceptionally strong ensemble. Their chemistry gives the ERPB the authenticity of a genuine family rather than a collection of co-workers. Particular praise belongs to Kim Mu-yeol and Lee Sung-min, whose dynamic recalls their work together in Juvenile Justice, another Netflix series directed by Hong Jong-chan.

Once again, the mentor-and-protégé energy between the two actors proves compelling, though Teach You A Lesson allows that relationship to evolve in more emotionally complex directions.

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The younger cast members deserve equal recognition. From the first episode to the last, the students, bullies, victims, parents and teachers are portrayed with remarkable conviction. School-based dramas often succeed or fail based on the credibility of their younger performers, and Teach You A Lesson rarely puts a foot wrong. Every case feels grounded because the actors make the conflicts believable.

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What ultimately elevates the series is its commitment to fairness. The ERPB's guiding principle — "We stand with the victim" — is not used as an excuse for simplistic storytelling. The drama repeatedly demonstrates that responsibility can fall on anyone. Sometimes the student is at fault. Sometimes the teacher. Sometimes the parents. Blindly defending one group over another is never presented as justice.

That moral complexity allows the show to tackle difficult subjects without reducing them to easy answers. It acknowledges that schools are ecosystems shaped by students, educators, families and institutions, and that failures rarely originate from a single source.

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The premise occasionally stretches credibility. A government agency granted such sweeping powers requires a degree of suspension of disbelief, and some viewers may struggle with the extent of the ERPB's authority. Yet the emotional sincerity of the storytelling largely overcomes those concerns.

Despite its action-heavy premise, Teach You A Lesson is at its best when focusing on people rather than punishment. The fight against school violence may drive the plot, but the bonds formed between Hwa-jin, Gang-seok, Han-rim and Geun-dae give the story its lasting impact.

What begins as a drama about discipline and justice ultimately becomes a touching exploration of grief, loyalty and found family — and that is what makes Teach You A Lesson so memorable.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.