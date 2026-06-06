Teach You A Lesson X Reviews: Kim Mu-yeol's Netflix show sparks discussion on South Korea's school violence

South Korean action drama Teach You a Lesson has attracted significant attention online following its release on Netflix on 5 June 2026, with audiences highlighting both its hard-hitting themes and the performance of lead actor Kim Mu-yeol.

Teach You A Lesson X reviews Much of the early conversation surrounding the series has focused on Kim's portrayal of Na Hwa-jin. Viewers responding on social media singled out the character's introduction as one of the standout moments of the season.

One viewer described it as "The most wonderful character entrance in 2026 from Kim Mu-yeol's share #TeachYouALessonep1 (sic)", while another wrote, "HOLY F---NG S--T i got such goosebumps THIS is how you do a character entry (sic)".

Audience members have continued to praise Kim's performance throughout the series. One post stated, "this man is SOOO COOLLLL, love him sm... might end up being one of my favorite mcs this year (sic)." Another viewer commented, "kim muyeol has been charismatic but he's extra charismatic with this role, antihero roles really make actors sexier isn't it lol (sic)".

The show's depiction of an authoritative educator figure has also resonated with some viewers. One fan wrote, "i love nothing more than a cool f----ng teacher in highschool dramas (sic)", while another remarked, "kim mooyeol is such a cool ahjuicy here..it's so satisfying that he has a huge politician behind him so so far all the bad kids are getting their deserved beatings and punishment 😭 (sic)".

Beyond the action and character-driven storytelling, Teach You a Lesson has generated discussion for its focus on issues affecting South Korea's education system. One viewer noted, “One of the reasons that you shouldn't miss watching this drama is that there's always an impactful line every episode (sic).”

Particular attention has been paid to the fifth episode, which viewers say draws inspiration from a real-life tragedy involving a young teacher. According to one social media post, "episode 5 is inspired by a real-life story that once rocked South Korea's education world. A 20-something elementary school teacher took her own life due to work stress from excessive intimidation by parents (sic)."

The episode reflects broader concerns that have received national attention in South Korea in recent years, including teacher welfare, parental pressure and school accountability.

Some viewers have also connected the drama's themes to previous Korean series that examined youth crime and systemic inequality. One post stated, “I remember how juvenile justice, a show based on real crimes committed by juveniles… was cancelled because it exposed how rich parents enable their kids and how rigged the system is. I hope #TeachYouALesson gets more seasons to expose the truth and piss off the perpetrators (sic).”

More about the show Based on the Naver webtoon Get Schooled by Chae Yong-taek and Han Ga-ram, the series follows Na Hwa-jin, a former Special Forces captain who becomes an inspector for the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government-backed agency tasked with addressing school violence and disciplinary issues through unconventional methods.

The drama was written by Lee Nam-kyu, Kim Da-hee and Moon Jong-ho, directed by Hong Jong-chan, and stars Kim Mu-yeol alongside Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon.

As discussion around the series continues to grow, Teach You a Lesson appears to be striking a chord with audiences through its combination of action-driven storytelling, social commentary and a central performance that has quickly become one of the drama's defining talking points.