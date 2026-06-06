Teach You A Lesson X Reviews: Kim Mu-yeol's Netflix show sparks discussion on South Korea's school violence

South Korean action drama Teach You a Lesson has attracted significant attention online following its release on Netflix on 5 June 2026, with audiences highlighting both its hard-hitting themes and the performance of lead actor Kim Mu-yeol.

Teach You A Lesson X reviews Much of the early conversation surrounding the series has focused on Kim's portrayal of Na Hwa-jin. Viewers responding on social media singled out the character's introduction as one of the standout moments of the season.

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One viewer described it as "The most wonderful character entrance in 2026 from Kim Mu-yeol's share #TeachYouALessonep1 (sic)", while another wrote, "HOLY F---NG S--T i got such goosebumps THIS is how you do a character entry (sic)".

Audience members have continued to praise Kim's performance throughout the series. One post stated, "this man is SOOO COOLLLL, love him sm... might end up being one of my favorite mcs this year (sic)." Another viewer commented, "kim muyeol has been charismatic but he's extra charismatic with this role, antihero roles really make actors sexier isn't it lol (sic)".

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The show's depiction of an authoritative educator figure has also resonated with some viewers. One fan wrote, "i love nothing more than a cool f----ng teacher in highschool dramas (sic)", while another remarked, "kim mooyeol is such a cool ahjuicy here..it's so satisfying that he has a huge politician behind him so so far all the bad kids are getting their deserved beatings and punishment 😭 (sic)".

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Beyond the action and character-driven storytelling, Teach You a Lesson has generated discussion for its focus on issues affecting South Korea's education system. One viewer noted, “One of the reasons that you shouldn't miss watching this drama is that there's always an impactful line every episode (sic).”

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Particular attention has been paid to the fifth episode, which viewers say draws inspiration from a real-life tragedy involving a young teacher. According to one social media post, "episode 5 is inspired by a real-life story that once rocked South Korea's education world. A 20-something elementary school teacher took her own life due to work stress from excessive intimidation by parents (sic)."

The episode reflects broader concerns that have received national attention in South Korea in recent years, including teacher welfare, parental pressure and school accountability.

Some viewers have also connected the drama's themes to previous Korean series that examined youth crime and systemic inequality. One post stated, “I remember how juvenile justice, a show based on real crimes committed by juveniles… was cancelled because it exposed how rich parents enable their kids and how rigged the system is. I hope #TeachYouALesson gets more seasons to expose the truth and piss off the perpetrators (sic).”

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More about the show Based on the Naver webtoon Get Schooled by Chae Yong-taek and Han Ga-ram, the series follows Na Hwa-jin, a former Special Forces captain who becomes an inspector for the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government-backed agency tasked with addressing school violence and disciplinary issues through unconventional methods.

The drama was written by Lee Nam-kyu, Kim Da-hee and Moon Jong-ho, directed by Hong Jong-chan, and stars Kim Mu-yeol alongside Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon.

As discussion around the series continues to grow, Teach You a Lesson appears to be striking a chord with audiences through its combination of action-driven storytelling, social commentary and a central performance that has quickly become one of the drama's defining talking points.

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Teach You a Lesson debuted globally on Netflix on 5 June 2026 and is currently available for streaming.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.