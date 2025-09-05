Teachers Day 2025: Aamir Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood icons who immortalised teachers on big screen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated in India to honour the tireless efforts and guidance of teachers in shaping students' lives across the nation. The Bollywood actors have also time and again donned the role of teachers on the big screens to explore various aspects of the relationship between teachers and students.

Therefore, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, let's look at some of the most memorable performances where actors brought alive the power of a teacher.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's starrer and directorial 'Taare Zameen Par' is often the first Bollywood film that pops into our minds whenever we think of Teacher's Day. In the movie, Aamir Khan plays the role of a teacher who helps an 8-year-old boy, Ishaan, played by Darshan Neel, overcome his reading disorder after suspecting him of having Dyslexia. The movie is a humble tribute to teachers and their importance in students' lives. Hrithik Roshan

The 'War' actor played the role of a teacher in the superhit film Super 30, which was released in 2019. He played the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician who mentors underprivileged students to help them crack the prestigious IIT entrance exams. The film details the struggles of a teacher who genuinely wishes success for his students, in contrast to the private coaching centres that prioritise business over education. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. Rani Mukerji

In the film 'Hichki', actress Rani Mukerji portrayed the role of a teacher with Tourette's syndrome who takes on the challenge of teaching a class of underprivileged students. The movie explored her efforts as a teacher to connect with students who had completely given up on education and were indulging in various unlawful activities. It was directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and was a major hit at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan

The 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, played the role of a teacher in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Black'. In the film, Amitabh plays an unconventional teacher to deaf and blind Rani Mukerji as she struggles to read and write. The film is about the relationship between a blind and deaf girl and her teacher, who helps her break the barriers of her disabilities. The film recieved positive response from the critics. Boman Irani

Boman Irani played the iconic role of Professor Viru Sahastrabudhe aka Virus in the superhit film '3 Idiots'. Throughout the major duration of the film, Boman Irani's character has been portrayed as a ruthless professor who only strives for excellence in students, ignoring their interests and creativity until Aamir Khan, a bright and innovative student, arrives at his college. The film beautifully explores a relationship between a rigid professor and an innovative student. Teachers' Day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.