Team Peaky Blinders auctions costumes, including suits worn by Cillian Murphy, to raise money for cancer charity

The famous TV series Peaky Blinders auctioned off original costumes from the show, including suits worn by actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, to raise £19,000 (approximately ₹22 lakh) for a cancer charity.

Here are the items from Peaky Blinders that were auctioned off: A period-style grey three-piece suit, which the 48-year-old Irish actor wore in the final episode of the sixth series, was sold for £1,650 ( ₹ 1.90 lakh). The suit came with a handwritten note on a piece of script found in a pocket, which said: “Takes off ring”.

1.90 lakh). The suit came with a handwritten note on a piece of script found in a pocket, which said: “Takes off ring”. Another three-piece woollen suit that Murphy wore as Shelby fetched the highest price of £3,000 ( ₹ 3.45 lakh). It came with a label reading: “Tommy suit C”.

A hat worn by Sam Claflin, who played fascist MP Oswald Mosley during series five and six, sold for £180 ( ₹ 15,300).

15,300). A coat worn by the late Helen McCrory as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in episode four of series three sold for £650 ( ₹ 55,600).

55,600). Tommy Shelby’s wedding suit in episode one of the third season, which sold for £1,600 ( ₹ 1.36 lakh).

1.36 lakh). An embroidered jacket worn by Aimee Ffion Edwards as Esme Shelby in season six sold for £240 ( ₹ 20,500). Other items auctioned included hats, dresses, ties, and shoes from the hit show.

The Omega Auctions sale ran for four weeks from April 22. It concluded on May 20 with a themed event held at the Peaky Blinders bar on Peter Street in Manchester, featuring costume displays and live bidding.

All proceeds from the auction have gone to The Christie Charity, which supports cancer patients and research at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

About Peaky Blinders Oscar-winner Murphy is set to reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Shelby in a film set after the final season of the show, which ran from 2013 to 2022.

Across six series, Peaky Blinders tackled the rise of fascism, Irish republican politics, and communist activities through the period following the First World War, along with Shelby’s political ambitions.