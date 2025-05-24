Team Peaky Blinders auctions costumes, including suits worn by Cillian Murphy, to raise money for cancer charity

The famous TV series Peaky Blinders auctioned off original costumes from the show, including suits worn by actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, to raise £19,000 (approximately ₹22 lakh) for a cancer charity.
Other items auctioned included hats, dresses, ties, and shoes from the hit show.
The Omega Auctions sale ran for four weeks from April 22. It concluded on May 20 with a themed event held at the Peaky Blinders bar on Peter Street in Manchester, featuring costume displays and live bidding.
All proceeds from the auction have gone to The Christie Charity, which supports cancer patients and research at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.
Oscar-winner Murphy is set to reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Shelby in a film set after the final season of the show, which ran from 2013 to 2022.
Across six series, Peaky Blinders tackled the rise of fascism, Irish republican politics, and communist activities through the period following the First World War, along with Shelby’s political ambitions.
The sequel movie, written by the show’s creator and screenwriter, Steven Knight, is due for release this autumn.