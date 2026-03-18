Technical glitch disrupts Dhurandhar: The Revenge premieres; fans report cancelled shows. Aditya Dhar responds

Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed unexpected disruption just hours before its theatrical rollout, after several preview screenings were reportedly cancelled across parts of India due to an alleged technical glitch.

The action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, was scheduled for a grand release on 19 March. However, the makers had also planned special paid preview shows on 18 March, which generated massive excitement among fans eager to watch the film before its official release.

As audiences began arriving at theatres for the early screenings, reports started surfacing on social media suggesting that several shows had been cancelled due to delays in the delivery of the film’s digital content to cinemas.

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Social Media Buzz Over Cancelled Shows Unverified reports circulating widely online claimed that nearly 50% of scheduled screenings, particularly evening shows around 5 pm, were affected in multiple cities.

Many social media users said theatres were unable to screen the film as planned because the required digital format had not been delivered on time.

Some viewers who had already reached cinemas shared their experiences online, adding to the confusion.

One Reddit user wrote that a preview screening did not begin as scheduled.

“The special preview screening didn’t begin. The theatre guys are saying this is a glitch from the distributor side and are talking about refunds,” the user wrote.

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that an entire day’s screenings had been cancelled.

“I just came to watch #DhurandharTheRevenge and was told all shows are cancelled today. What’s happening?” the user wrote while tagging cinema chain PVR.

A third post described chaotic scenes at some theatres where audiences were left waiting outside without clarity on whether screenings would proceed.

Dubbed Versions Reportedly Affected According to reports, the disruptions primarily affected Tamil, Telugu and other dubbed language versions of the film. Hindi shows in several cities reportedly continued as scheduled.

Some cinema chains confirmed that preview screenings of the Tamil version had to be cancelled due to delays in receiving the film’s second half.

Overseas screenings also faced uncertainty in certain regions, particularly in North America, where theatres relying on hard drive delivery systems were reportedly awaiting updated film content.

Makers Apologise For The Glitch Director Aditya Dhar later addressed the situation and apologised to fans through a message on social media.

“Dhurandhar is not just a film for us; it is something we have lived with, nurtured and dreamed of sharing with each one of you together, at the same moment, in every language,” he wrote.

Dhar clarified that most Hindi shows across India were running as planned from 5 pm onwards.

He added that Tamil and Telugu shows would begin later in the evening, while Malayalam and Kannada screenings were expected to start the following morning due to unforeseen technical issues.

“If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have the option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead,” the statement said.

Massive Pre-Release Hype The disruption comes despite extraordinary pre-release momentum for the film.

According to trade reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded advance bookings worth over ₹130 crore across domestic and overseas markets. The film reportedly sold more than 4.7 lakh tickets in India for its opening day alone.

It also set new benchmarks for Bollywood advance bookings in the United States.

Censor Board Changes Ahead of its release, the film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an ‘A’ certificate after several mandated changes.

The board reportedly asked the makers to make 21 modifications, including muting abusive words, reducing violent visuals and altering certain terms.

Around one minute and 34 seconds of footage was removed, and additional disclaimers were added for disturbing content. The Indian version of the film runs for about 3 hours and 49 minutes.

High Stakes For The Sequel The film arrives with enormous expectations after the first instalment reportedly crossed ₹1,000 crore at the global box office.

With its nearly four-hour runtime, cinema chains had even reshuffled schedules to accommodate extra shows, including overnight screenings in some locations.