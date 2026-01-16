Teddi Mellencamp is ‘really sick’ reveals father John Mellencamp, as she battles stage 4 brain cancer

Teddi Mellencamp is ‘really sick’ and ‘suffering from’ stage 4 brain cancer, father John Mellencamp recently shared a concerning health update. The 74-year-old musician briefly opened up about his daughter's condition on Wednesday during his appearance on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Uncovering details about his 44-year-old daughter's battle with cancer, on 14 January he said that his daughter is “really sick” and “has got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.” On Teddi Mellencamp's cancer journey, he said, “It’s not f---ing fun."

Advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp's health update comes almost three months after she announced that she was "cancer-free" with "no detectable cancer". In October 2025, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said that the life-threatening disease was “gone.”

As she continues to undergo immunotherapy treatments for stage 4 cancer, let's find out what she said in “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast during the 3 October episode. In the podcast, Teddi told co-host Dolores Catania, “Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer.”

Describing the shock and mix of emotions she went through when this news was dropped, she said, “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb." However, this development did not mean that her medications would stop or her struggle was over.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the medical procedures that will follow she had said, “I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be.” Adding, Teddi said, “I’m not considered in remission or anything like that" as she revealed that she would continue immunotherapy for a year.

Teddi Mellencamp in her New Year message on Instagram said that 2025 was not her year as she reflected on the “near-death” experience.

During her difficult journey, she expressed gratitude and wrote, “But as I close it out, I’m trying my best to be grateful for every moment that I’ve been blessed to have been given since. I’m not sure what 2026 will hold, but I know that I will never stop sharing with you the good, the bad, and the ugly. Being open and vulnerable helps me cope; and hopefully helps even one of you know you’re not alone in what life has you facing.” At the same time, she warned her fans to get their regular skin checks for timely diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Advertisement