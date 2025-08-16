Tehran audience review: John Abraham - Manushi Chhillar's spy thriller impresses internet, ‘Don't waste time on War 2'

Tehran, the political thriller inspired by real events, has garnered attention online. Featuring John Abraham, it follows DCP Rajeev Kumar's mission after a 2012 Delhi bombing. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated16 Aug 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Tehran, inspired by the 2012 bombing in Delhi, stars John Abraham and showcases a gripping espionage story.
Tehran, inspired by the 2012 bombing in Delhi, stars John Abraham and showcases a gripping espionage story.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Tehran audience review: John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar's spy action thriller is making waves online. The nationalistic film, inspired by 2012 Israeli diplomat attack in Delhi, was released on OTT platform a day before 79th Independence Day.

Tehran audience review

Produced by Maddock Films, the new patriotic drama released on ZEE5 on August 14, garnered a flurry of reactions on social media.

A user wrote, "Another brilliant masterpiece spy movie #Tehran @TheJohnAbraham absolutely nitpicked characterization. Glimpses of Iranian film space is beautiful to watch."

Also Read | Janaki V v/s State of Kerala: Controversial Malayalam Twitter review

Another user remarked, “@yrf if you have @ZEE5India subscription, please watch #Tehran that came out yesterday. At least this'll help you remember what a SPY action thriller is. I ain't saying it's classic but, it's a decent to good movie that does justice to the genre for a quarter of your budget.”

A third user commented, "Just watched #Tehran. @TheJohnAbraham's movie means something different from the usual and this movie too. #JohnAbraham's performance,the story and presentation also make the movie worth watching."

Also Read | Coolie BO Day 2: Biggest opener of 2025, Rajinikanth's movie crosses ₹100 cr

A fourth user replied, “The movie Tehran could have been as good as The Diplomat, but its script is highly fragmented. The makers seemed overly influenced by foreign languages, forgetting that they were making a Hindi movie for local audiences. You might argue that subtitles are available, but when 50–60% of the dialogues are in foreign languages, what should viewers focus on — reading subtitles or watching the scenes?”

A fifth user said, “Seeing meme pages on Instagram promoting #War2 saying it's the best action movie ever and then right after posting a reel for #Tehran saying don't waste your time on War 2 and watch this instead.”

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan movie ‘War 2’ in a head-to-head battle with Coolie on Day 3

A sixth user remarked, "Just finished watching #Tehran - brilliant movie. #JohnAbraham nailed the character yet again, makers missed the opportunity, it should be release in cinemas. And even John, real life based story and #IndependenceDay - Always been a great match. #Tehran >> #War2 + #Coolie."

Tehran plot

The gripping narrative, inspired by real events, delves into international espionage and follows Special Cell officer DCP ‘Rajeev Kumar.’ The captivating storyline based on 2012 deadly bomb blast in Delhi shows how a personal loss gives deeper meaning to Rajeev Kumar's mission to uncover a complex web of international espionage.

IMDb description states, “After a 2012 Delhi bombing, officer RK's Tehran mission turns deadly when Iran targets him and India abandons him in his quest to expose the truth.”

Tehran cast

The political thriller features Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon Sylvain, Ido Samuel, Alyy Khan and Qaushiq Mukherjee in pivotal roles alongside lead actors.

Watch Tehran trailer here:

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentTehran audience review: John Abraham - Manushi Chhillar's spy thriller impresses internet, ‘Don't waste time on War 2'
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.