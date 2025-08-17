Tejaswini Pandit breaks down in tears as mother Jyoti Chandekar is laid to rest

Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar has passed away at the age of 68, leaving the film industry and fans in deep shock. Her funeral was held today, August 17, at 11 am, where several well-known faces, including MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, came to pay their respects.

Veteran actress Jyoti Chandekar's daughter breaks down while performing final rites A heartbreaking video of her daughter, actress Tejaswini Pandit, is now being shared widely on social media. In the video, shared by Marathi news channel Sakal, Tejaswini is seen performing her mother's last rites.

Though she carried out the rituals with strength, she broke down in tears while looking at her mother’s body — a moment that has deeply moved many across Maharashtra.

Tejaswini shared the sad news soon after her mother’s passing. In a statement written in Marathi, she said, “It is with deep sorrow that I share the news that our mother, the esteemed and beloved actress Mrs. Jyoti Chandekar Pandit, who lived life on her own terms and always smiled wholeheartedly, passed away today, August 16, at the age of 68 after a brief illness.”

What happened to Jyoti Chandekar? In 2024, while filming the TV show ‘Tharala Tar Mag’, Chandekar fell ill on set due to low sodium levels. She was admitted to hospital and took a break from work for nearly two months. In an interview with The Craft, she recalled:

“It felt like I literally came back from the brink of death. No production waits two months for a single actor. But everyone waited for me. I wasn’t working for two months, yet they managed everything so beautifully that it still felt like Poorna Aaji… Aaji is here. No one let my absence be felt.”

Jyoti Chandekar's legacy Jyoti Chandekar began acting at the age of 12 and built a career that lasted over five decades. She appeared in many respected Marathi films, including ‘Mee Sindhutai Sapkal’ (2010), where she played the mother of Sindhutai, and Guru (2016). Her powerful performances in ‘Dholki’ (2015), ‘Paulwaat’, ‘Duniya Kari Salaam’, and ‘Ticha Umbartha’ (2015) showed her wide range and deep emotional strength as an actress.

