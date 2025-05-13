Tell him to lose weight: Govinda's wife blames his friends for the Hero No. 1 sitting at home without work

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, blamed his friends for not pushing him enough to resume his acting career, while his peers like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty still feature in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Sunita said the veteran star was wasting away his life sitting at home.

In an interview with Zoom, Sunita discussed Govinda's absence from the silver screen for over six years and shared that she has often asked him, “Why?” often citing the examples of his peers.

Also Read | Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja opens up on criticism during divorce rumours

Sunita asked Govinda: “Why is a legend like you sitting at home? Actors of your age are doing so much work, including Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. Why don’t you work?”

Govinda, once among the most bankable stars in Hindi cinema during the 1990s and early 2000s, saw his stardom wane after 2008. He made attempts at a comeback, taking on supporting roles in films like Raavan and Kill Dil, but a true resurgence eluded him. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2019 box office flop Rangeela Raja.

Advertisement

Blaming the company Govinda keeps for his Bollywood debacle, Sunita said that his friends are not telling him that the audience isn’t watching 90s-style films anymore.

“Uski zindagi barbaad kyu kar rahe ho do kaudi ke paison ke lie? (Why are you ruining his life for some money?) Tell him to lose weight or look handsome,” she said.

Govinda and Sunita's relationship Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on 11 March 1987. The couple has two children, son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

Rumours of Sunita Ahuja and Govinda heading for a separation went viral on social media after the actor's wife revealed that they have been living in separate houses.

The divorce rumours between the actor and his wife were fuelled further when she revealed that she has been spending her birthdays alone for the last 12 years.

Advertisement