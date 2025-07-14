‘Telling Milkha Singh ji’s story a big responsibility...’: Filmmaker ‘thrilled’ about Bhaag Milkha Bhaag re-release

The iconic biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is all set to re-release on the silver screen on Friday, July 18. The movie is based on the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, the “Flying Sikh,” portrayed by actor Farhan Akhtar.

Thrilled for its re-release after over a decade, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “Telling Milkha Singh ji’s story was a big responsibility, one that reminded us that resilience, discipline, and courage can move mountains.”

Mehra shared that Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a very special film for him, because “it felt personal, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of a man who turned pain into purpose.”

Talking about its re-release, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director said, “Even today, the film continues to inspire, and that’s the legacy we hoped to honour.”

Calling the re-release a “chance to relive this inspiring story of perseverance and emotion,” Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX, said, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a cinematic triumph in the brilliant legacy of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.”

About Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Originally released in 2013, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a powerhouse of cinematic storytelling, as it continues to inspire audiences with its message of resilience, discipline and human spirit.

It captures the arc of a man who outran personal tragedy, social upheaval, and the weight of a nation’s expectations to etch his name in history. From the horrors of Partition to the triumphs at international athletic meets, the film traces Milkha’s life with searing honesty and heartfelt emotion.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag features a career-defining performance by Farhan Akhtar, who underwent a staggering physical and emotional transformation to portray the legendary Milkha Singh.

The actor said that the movie has been one of the most transformative journeys of his life. “Portraying Milkha Singh—a man whose story is etched in the soul of our nation—was both an honour and a responsibility,” Akhtar said.

The actor also said that he was grateful that audiences will get the chance to experience the film once again on the big screen, “where its emotion, scale, and spirit truly come alive.”

