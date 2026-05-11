Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies in fatal car accident in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth passed away in a fatal car accident that took place on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road. According to Gulte, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when two people, including the actor, were killed.

Bharath Kanth dies in Hyderabad car accident K Bharath Kanth, 31, and G Sai Trilok, 31, reportedly died on the spot after their car collided with a truck.

“When the car reached near exit number 12, Bharat Kanth, who was driving the car, rammed into a container truck ahead of the car. Both Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,” Gulte quoted Adibatla Inspector, B Ravi Kumar.

How did Bharath Kanth die The Times of India reported that the car in which the duo were travelling was completely crushed from the impact of the collision.

Reportedly, the incident took place while they were returning to Hyderabad from Nellore. Both are said to be natives of the Andhra Pradesh district.

The report added that Bharat Kanth and Trilok left for Hyderabad on Saturday night. Around 3 am, they reached the Outer Ring Road at Peddamberpet. They are believed to have been heading towards Shamshabad when the deadly accident took place.

Reportedly, both were residents of Nanakramguda.

It is said that the identities of both deceased were found using their phones and the registration number of the vehicle.

Cause of death The official cause of death remains unknown. The mortal remains of Bharath Kanth and G Sai Trilok were sent for post mortem. Reportedly, they were taken to the Osmania Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, rash and negligent driving is suspected to be the prime cause behind the accident.

Investigation underway An investigation has been launched to probe into the car accident.

ANI confirmed the developments and posted on X, “Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person lost their lives after their car collided with a truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under Adibatla police station limits in Hyderabad. This incident happened last night. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.”

Who was Bharath Kanth Bharath Kanth was a budding actor, while Trilok was believed to be a cameraman.

Reportedly, both shifted to Hyderabad about a decade ago to pursue their career in the Telugu film industry.

Bharath Kanth was an actor, dancer and content creator.

He enjoyed popularity on social media, with nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and around 30,000 subscribers on YouTube.