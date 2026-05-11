Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies in fatal car accident in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth passed away in a fatal car accident that took place on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road. According to Gulte, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when two people, including the actor, were killed.
K Bharath Kanth, 31, and G Sai Trilok, 31, reportedly died on the spot after their car collided with a truck.
“When the car reached near exit number 12, Bharat Kanth, who was driving the car, rammed into a container truck ahead of the car. Both Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,” Gulte quoted Adibatla Inspector, B Ravi Kumar.
The Times of India reported that the car in which the duo were travelling was completely crushed from the impact of the collision.
Reportedly, the incident took place while they were returning to Hyderabad from Nellore. Both are said to be natives of the Andhra Pradesh district.
The report added that Bharat Kanth and Trilok left for Hyderabad on Saturday night. Around 3 am, they reached the Outer Ring Road at Peddamberpet. They are believed to have been heading towards Shamshabad when the deadly accident took place.
Reportedly, both were residents of Nanakramguda.
It is said that the identities of both deceased were found using their phones and the registration number of the vehicle.
The official cause of death remains unknown. The mortal remains of Bharath Kanth and G Sai Trilok were sent for post mortem. Reportedly, they were taken to the Osmania Hospital mortuary.
Meanwhile, rash and negligent driving is suspected to be the prime cause behind the accident.
An investigation has been launched to probe into the car accident.
ANI confirmed the developments and posted on X, “Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person lost their lives after their car collided with a truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under Adibatla police station limits in Hyderabad. This incident happened last night. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.”
Bharath Kanth was a budding actor, while Trilok was believed to be a cameraman.
Reportedly, both shifted to Hyderabad about a decade ago to pursue their career in the Telugu film industry.
Bharath Kanth was an actor, dancer and content creator.
He enjoyed popularity on social media, with nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and around 30,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Kanth also acted in Telugu films and short films such as Tenant and Gramam.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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