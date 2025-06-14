Telugu actor Kalpika Ganesh booked for misbehaving at Hyderabad Pub – A look at her career, movies

Telugu actor Kalpika Ganesh has been booked by the Gachibowli police after reportedly misbehaving at a Hyderabad pub last month.

As per multiple reports, Kalpika Ganesh and her friend had gone to the Prism Pub to celebrate her birthday, when an argument broke out between the actress and the pub staff.

Upon receiving information, the Gachibowli police had arrived at the spot and the actress had allegedly abused the staff of the pub, in presence of the police, reported Telangana Today.

About Kalpika Ganesh Kalpika Ganesh is a Telugu actor who made her debut into the movie industry with a film titled 'Prayanam' in 2009. She was also nominated for the 'Best Supporting Actress for the movie.

Kalpika won the 'Best Actress' award for the short film Malli Kaludham.

Besides acting, Kalpika Ganesh has also directed a short film titled 'Perfect Coffee,' as per IMDb.

Kalpika Ganesh movies Kalpika Ganesh has played in the supporting roles in popular films including 'Orange', Allu Arjun starrer 'Julayi', 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sririmalle Cheetu, 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu', 'HIT: The First Case', 'Yashoda'. Her last appearance was in the Telugu film 'Atharva' in 2023.

Apart from films, Kalpika Ganesh acted in two Zee5 web series titled 'Ekkadiki Ee Parugu' and 'Loser'.

What led to the argument between Kalpika Ganesh and pub staff Kalpika Ganesh allegedly caused a commotion after being denied permission to bring a birthday cake from outside into the pub. As per a complaint filed by the pub’s management, the Telugu actress threw plates, damaged property, body-shamed staff, and used abusive language, mentions a report by India Today.

Videos of Kalpika Ganesh's heated arguments with the pub staff has also been doing the rounds on social media.