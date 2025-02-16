Chittajallu Krishnaveni, who introduced NTR to Telugu films, passes away - a look at her famous movies

Notable Telugu actress Chittajallu Krishnaveni, breathed her last on Sunday, February 16, leaving behind a legacy. She was known for introducing Telugu icon Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) to the film industry.

The veteran Telugu actress and producer passed away at the age of 102, at her residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Chittajallu Krishnaveni played a pivotal rule in shaping the Telugu cinema industry.

Chittajallu Krishnaveni's famous movies Chittajallu Krishnaveni's most famous films as an actress comprise Malli Pelli (1939), Bhakta Prahlada (1942), Bhishma (1944), Brahma Ratham (1947), and Gollabhama (1947).

A native of the Pangidi village, West Godavari district Chittajallu Krishnaveni had developed an interest in theatre from a young age. Telugu film director C. Pullaiah, who was looking to cast children for his film Anasuya, saw Krishnaveni perform in the play Thulabharam in Rajahmundry and selected her for the title role.

At that time, Chittajallu Krishnaveni was just ten years old. The entire production of Anasuya took place in Kolkata, with around 60 children and girls acting in the film.

In 1937, C.S.R. Anjaneyulu encouraged Krishnaveni to move to Chennai, where she acted in the film Thukaram. Thereafter, she worked in several landmark films that continue to be remembered by cinephiles.

Chittajallu Krishnaveni and NTR Chittajallu Krishnaveni's enormous contributions to the Telugu film industry does not stop right there. She established her own production house, MRA Productions, which is named after her daughter, Meka Pajyalakshmi Anuradha. In addition to managing MRA Productions, Krishnaveni also played a key role in overseeing her husband’s studio.

Chittajallu Krishnaveni introduced NTR to the Telugu film industry with their production “Mana Desam” (Mana Desam), which is based on the Bengali novel ‘Vipradasu’.She also introduced Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao as music director and P. Leela as playback singer.

Chittajallu Krishnaveni's awards Krishnaveni’s last film as an actress was ‘Sahasam’. Her last film as a producer was ‘Dampatyam’, which was released in 1957. In recognition of her contributions to the Telugu film industry, the Andhra Pradesh state government honoured her with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu Award in 2004.