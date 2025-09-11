Telugu and Tamil OTT releases: Coolie, Bakasura Restaurant, Rambo In Love, more to keep your eyes glued to the screen

Cinema lovers can gear up for an exciting week as this week's lineup includes exciting new Tollywood and Kollywood releases on OTT platforms besides a number of web series. Cinephiles can enjoy movies of various genres from the comfort of their homes. From the fan favourite Coolie to Rambo In Love, here's a compiled list of most awaited movies.
OTT release date: September 12
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Rambo In Love web series starring Abhinav Manikanta and Payal Chengappa in lead roles is set for digital debut. The captivating narrative revolves around a struggling and bankrupt entrepreneur who is in need of funds to save his business. The story takes a dramatic twist when the new investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend.
OTT release date: September 12
OTT Platform: SunNXT
IMDb description states, “A wish of 5 youngsters leads them to unveil a supernatural force lurking beneath around them.” The gripping story delves into the life of a middle-class techie named Paramesh and his carefree bachelor friends who chase their foodie dreams. Bakasura Restaurant, psychological horror and suspense-filled thriller, builds an intense narrative as the restaurant draws unsuspecting visitors. It is also available in Tamil.
Several Tamil films are also scheduled to release in this week including Rajinikanth's Coolie, the crime thriller Thanal and the comedy entertainer Kumaara Sambavam.
OTT release date: September 11
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Rajinikanth's high-octane action drama Coolie made it OTT debut on September 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial movie stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram in significant roles. The storyline brings in focus a mansion owner named Deva. He begins investigating the reason behind his friend's death and in the process comes across a dangerous crime syndicate run by Simon.
OTT release date: September 11
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play and Netflix
Set in the village of Plaachikkaavu, the comedy-investigation thriller revolves around a local detective mamed Ujjwalan tries to outsmart a mysterious figure in a deadly battle of wits. The Mollywood film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
OTT release date: September 12
OTT Platform: SunNXT and OTTplay Premium
The Mollywood film, also available in Tamil, featuring a strong narrative explores human relationships, identity and struggles. The star cast features lead actors Kathir, Hakim Shajahan and Shine Tom Chacko with Sudhy Kopa, Srikanth Murali, Unni Lal and Jeo Baby in supporting roles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.